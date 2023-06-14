CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During severe weather, your house may endure some brutal conditions, and the damage from some storms can cost families a fortune.

Unfortunately, there’s not much that we can do to control the weather, but there’s still a lot you can do to protect your home. As soon as you know a storm is on its way, you should go outside and put away unsecured patio or lawn furniture.

It’s important for you to remove tree branches and dead trees on your property. High-speed winds can cause branches to snap, resulting in damage to your home’s siding, smashing nearby cars and garages, or even collapsing power lines.

You should make sure that your gutters are clean and that your downspouts flow away from your foundation. Water damage or flooding is one of the quickest ways to devalue your home.

There are things like a shop vac that help you soak up any water if your basement tends to flood. If you have a sump pump in your home, make sure that it is working properly.