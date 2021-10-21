Ways to save money at the gas pump

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the price of gas on the rise, how can you save money at the gas pump?

According to AAA, as of right now the current average of a gallon of gas is $3.37, while last year the price was approximately $2.16, according to U.S Energy and Information.

If you want to save money at the pump start by signing up for free gas rewards! At a variety of grocery stores like Stop & Shop, Big Y and BJ’s Wholesale Club they offer gas rewards programs to save money on the three G’s: groceries, goods and gas!

While on the other hand, gas stations have stand-alone gas rewards cards like Exxon-Mobil , F.L Roberts and Shell offer their customers the most bang for their buck.

Some gas stations like Exxon even have deals with AARP to increase rewards points to save more. So before you head out to the pumps find out how much you can save!

How and where to save:

BJ’s Wholesale Club: If you want to save gas money at BJ’s Wholesale Club you can enroll in their membership services. Those who enroll in plan are able to receive more in savings through the gas rewards program. Although, non-members can still receive some savings at the gas pump. BJ’s takes great pride offering the most competitive low gas prices in the area.

Members who purchase eligible products are able to save even more. Some of those eligible products are common things such as “pet food, laundry detergent, personal care items, and more. Each eligible item has a “high octane item” icon. This lets you know that the item is part of the gas savings program. Once your purchase is made, you’ll receive ten cents off per gallon automatically.” You can view your gas points once you sign into the app.

Stop & Shop: Members of the Stop and Shop Go Rewards program earn one point per dollar spent on groceries at Stop & Shop. Customers are able to receive additional points with exclusive offers that are available in their online account, or by opening up the Stop & Shop app. According to Stop & Shop Go Rewards Program page, “points can be redeemed at Stop & Shop® gas stations and participating Shell gas stations. Every 100 points can be redeemed for a discount of tens cents per gallon (maximum of $1.50 off per gallon for up to 20 gallons).” Also customers should remember that point can expire, “You have 30 days from the earn date to designate points, and an additional 30 days from designation date to redeem. Unused points expire and are non-refundable. Points redeemed for special offers expire on the published date in the offer details.”

Big Y: Members at Big Y can save five cents off per Gallon on Gas Everyday with their Big Y Membership at Big Y Express Locations. The more you spend on groceries the more you get in gas savings.