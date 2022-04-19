CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices have dropped lately, but they are still much higher than they were last year. 22News is working for you on how you can save money at the pump.

Experts suggest the following:

Use a gas rewards credit card. Some cards offer big rewards on gas that can earn you 5% cashback on gas purchases.

You can also search for the cheapest gas in your area by using apps like Gas Buddy, AAA, or Waze.

Check out gas loyalty programs at gas stations to earn rewards on your regular fill-ups.

And if your car doesn’t require premium gas, opt-out for regular gas to cut costs.