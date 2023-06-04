CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The demand for summer travel is high this year and is expected to be more expensive than ever, so if you haven’t booked your summer travel plans, you should get on it soon.

According to AAA, they are already seeing large crowds at popular domestic and international travel destinations, and the lift of travel restrictions adds to the demand.

The association says International travel bookings are up more than 200% compared to 2022, so they recommend that people plan in advance or travel towards the end of the summer. AAA also says you should book with travel agents to save time and find a vacation that fits your needs and budget.

If you plan to take a road trip, AAA recommends people get a vehicle inspection and leave early to avoid traffic, especially on weekends or holidays. For those who plan to travel by plane, book non-stop early flights and get to the airport two hours early.

If you plan to go on a cruise, AAA says to find a travel advisor to get discounts and benefits but most travelers are looking at 2024 departures because people are booking up these cruises.