SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The easiest way to save on gas is of course to use less of it. The U.S. Department of Energy has some ways you can do that.

Ease up on the gas and brakes, gas mileage drops significantly when you travel over 50 miles per hour and is lowest while accelerating aggressively.

Avoid idling, it is bad for the environment and uses about a half-gallon of fuel per hour.

Remove excess weight from your vehicle. Removing 100 pounds of cargo can improve your MPG by one percent.

Inflate your tires

Keep your engine running in top shape

Use the recommended grade of motor oil