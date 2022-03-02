SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The easiest way to save on gas is of course to use less of it. The U.S. Department of Energy has some ways you can do that.
- Ease up on the gas and brakes, gas mileage drops significantly when you travel over 50 miles per hour and is lowest while accelerating aggressively.
- Avoid idling, it is bad for the environment and uses about a half-gallon of fuel per hour.
- Remove excess weight from your vehicle. Removing 100 pounds of cargo can improve your MPG by one percent.
- Inflate your tires
- Keep your engine running in top shape
- Use the recommended grade of motor oil