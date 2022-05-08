CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For some it may seem that gas prices just went down but they are steadily increasing once again which has some people using rewards to save.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price of gas in Massachusetts right now is $4.38 a gallon. When only a year ago a gallon it was only $2.85 cents.

With inflation at an all time high many people are resorting to using gas rewards to save on the “three G’s”: Gas, Groceries, and Goods. Many grocery stores and gas stations have rewards programs that can save a few bucks every time you fill up.

“We look at Gas Buddy,” said Mike Ciccarelli of Lanesboro. He told 22News, “We’ve been BJ’s members for a long time and we use their gas, this is very convenient for us. And we just watch our speed on the highway little bit more sensible and look for the best deals in gas wherever we can go.”

Some other ways to save money include:

Reducing unnecessary weight in the vehicle

Maintaining a steady velocity when driving

Avoiding acceleration

If you can, use gas rewards or Gas Buddy to find out what pumps near you have the most affordable gas.