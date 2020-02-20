We continue to have more daylight as we get closer to spring

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the last couple of days it’s felt more like February with temperatures in the 30s but you’ve probably noticed it staying lighter a little bit longer.

We’re now gaining quite a bit of daylight each day since the first day of winter back in December.



On December 21st we had just 9 hours and 6 minutes of daylight but by next Monday we’ll be up to 11 hours of daylight.

“That I appreciate, I don’t like it getting dark at 4 o’clock in the afternoon so that’s a plus. I’m looking forward to spring,” said Chris Vrona of Chicopee.

“I like it when it’s light later, so when that’s on the horizon that makes me happy,” said Rose Blais of Feeding Hills.

The sun will set Friday at 5:30 p.m. and next month, on March 18th it won’t set until 7 p.m.

Spring officially arrives in just under a month. It will start on Thursday, March 19th at 11:50 p.m.