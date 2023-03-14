CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for all day Tuesday for significant snow in western Massachusetts.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect now through 8 a.m. Wednesday for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, for the possibility of significant snowfall accumulation.

Most of western Massachusetts has changed from any rain to mostly all wet snow. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Plan on snow that could be heavy at times for the morning commute.

Snow is likely to continue through the day. There may be a “lull” in the snow during the late morning-early afternoon hours, especially along and east of the Connecticut River. Steady snow will return mid afternoon through the evening commute.

Most of our accumulating snow in the valley will happen early Tuesday morning & late Tuesday afternoon. The highest snowfall accumulation will be in the Berkshires and Berkshire foothills. This will be a “wet” snow.

Surface temperatures will be at or above freezing through much of the day. We expect high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Wind will also be a factor with occasional gusts over 35mph. The heavy wet snow, combined with the wind, will result in tree damage and power outages, especially in our western hill towns.

The snow will taper off around 8-11 p.m. Tuesday night.

