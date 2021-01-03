Weather Alert: Another round of wintry weather Sunday afternoon into Monday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning for snow and possibly a wintry mix.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 1 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday and for Berkshire County from 1 p.m. Sunday until 12 a.m. Monday.

WHAT…Mainly snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Locally higher snowfall possible across the higher terrain.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Monday. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today