Weather Alert: Another round of wintry weather Sunday afternoon into Monday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning for snow and possibly a wintry mix.



A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 1 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday and for Berkshire County from 1 p.m. Sunday until 12 a.m. Monday.

WHAT…Mainly snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Locally higher snowfall possible across the higher terrain.



IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Monday. Slow down and use caution while traveling.