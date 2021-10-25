WEATHER ALERT: Flood watch across western Massachusetts for heavy rainfall

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday night into Tuesday for the risk of heavy rainfall that may cause flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect beginning at 2 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening for Hampden, Hampshire and central/eastern Franklin counties. Rainfall totals could cause street and small stream flooding, as well as some minor river flooding.

Monday night, rain becomes heavier and widespread. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday’s 7:00 a.m. temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s. The overnight rain brings a good chance of urban street & stream flooding. Watch out for puddling & ponding on roads. Give yourself a few extra minutes for the Tuesday morning commute. The steady rain will continue much of the day, with some occasional lulls.

It will be a windy day, with some gusts over 25mph. Those gusts may be just enough to cause a few scattered power outages. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

The wettest weather will be on Tuesday. The windiest weather will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with gusts over 35mph possible.

Rain and wind will last into Wednesday. The flood watch doesn’t expire until Wednesday evening.