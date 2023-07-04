CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flood Watch is in effect for eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire, and east Franklin Counties until Late Tuesday Night.
Tuesday looks unsettled for the morning into the afternoon with scattered hit-or-miss showers and even an isolated thunderstorm. It will not be an all-day washout, but just be weather aware and keep the umbrella on you.
There will likely be some breaks of sun, especially as we go into the late afternoon and evening. It will be humid with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
Tuesday night, a spot shower or storm early with gradual clearing skies. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Wednesday is looking mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App
The 22News Storm Team app is customizable and can be set to give you updates specific to where you are or where your home is.
Features:
- Live interactive radar with many layering options lets you track the storms near you and any approaching risks
- Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen with an audio alert
- The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead for Southern New England
- The latest video forecasts from the 22News Storm Team
- Current weather conditions for western Massachusetts and anywhere in the United States
- Set multiple custom locations or “follow me” mode to bring all weather forecasts, alerts, radar, and more to wherever you are or any locations you frequent
- Active closings and delays for western Massachusetts
- Detailed 7-Day Forecast gives you the most accurate and in-depth weather information for the full week ahead
- Latest weather discussion from local expert meteorologists of the 22News Storm Team