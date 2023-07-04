CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flood Watch is in effect for eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire, and east Franklin Counties until Late Tuesday Night.

Tuesday looks unsettled for the morning into the afternoon with scattered hit-or-miss showers and even an isolated thunderstorm. It will not be an all-day washout, but just be weather aware and keep the umbrella on you.

There will likely be some breaks of sun, especially as we go into the late afternoon and evening. It will be humid with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday night, a spot shower or storm early with gradual clearing skies. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Wednesday is looking mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

