Weather Alert: Freezing rain during Wednesday morning commute

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for freezing rain Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5:00 a.m. to noon Wednesday in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties and from 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in Berkshire County.

Some scattered freezing rain showers and pockets of freezing drizzle are possible after 5:00 a.m. Wednesday’s 7:00 a.m. temperatures will be in the 20s. Be ready for areas of freezing rain and icy surfaces. Most areas will be above freezing by 10:00 a.m. Some lingering freezing rain is possible as late as noon. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy, with a few scattered rain showers. High temperatures will be in the low 40s.



Snow is likely late Thursday night & Friday morning. Get the latest forecast from the Storm Team Forecast Discussion.

WEDNESDAY: AM Scattered Freezing Rain & Rain Showers. PM Scattered Rain Showers.



Highs: 40-44

Winds: S 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing & breezy.

Lows: 26-32

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. Night Snow Likely.

Highs: 36-40

