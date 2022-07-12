Watch 22News live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. in the video player above

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for scattered thunderstorms that could contain gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail.

The heat and humidity return on Tuesday with highs around 90 degrees and dew points in the upper 60s to near 70. There will also be the chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could become severe with heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, and isolated small hail.

Storms often bring heavy rain that can lead to flash flooding. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Never attempt to drive through a flooded road, 1 foot of water can float vehicles and 2 feet of rushing water can carry most vehicles including SUVs away.

Never try and drive around a barricade.

Across western Massachusetts, there are some areas that are prone to flooding including valley locations, low-lying areas, and underpasses. Always remember to turn around don’t drown.

