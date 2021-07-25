Weather Alert: heavy rain and storms Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the risk of heavy rain Sunday morning and scattered storms Sunday afternoon. .
Sunday afternoon a few scattered showers and storms are possible. Some storms could be strong to severe with wind being the biggest threat. Heavy rainfall within these storms is possible which could lead to some ponding or localized flooding.
Remember to never drive through flooded roadways. Always turn around and find a different route.
