CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms through midday Monday.

Scattered showers will start to move in during the morning commute. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm before 10 a.m. The “main event” comes between 10 a.m – 2 p.m., with a round of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Our primary concern is for some minor street flooding from these heavy downpours, and of course, lightning strikes.

The heavy rain will be done by 2 p.m. We’ll see some sunshine before sunset. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.



Skies will gradually clear out tonight and it will be cooler and more comfortable. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

