CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms through midday Monday.
Scattered showers will start to move in during the morning commute. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm before 10 a.m. The “main event” comes between 10 a.m – 2 p.m., with a round of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Our primary concern is for some minor street flooding from these heavy downpours, and of course, lightning strikes.
The heavy rain will be done by 2 p.m. We’ll see some sunshine before sunset. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Skies will gradually clear out tonight and it will be cooler and more comfortable. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.
Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App
The 22News Storm Team app is customizable and can be set to give you updates specific to where you are or where your home is.
Features:
- Live interactive radar with many layering options lets you track the storms near you and any approaching risks
- Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen with audio alert
- The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead for Southern New England
- The latest video forecasts from the 22News Storm Team
- Current weather conditions for western Massachusetts and anywhere in the United States
- Set multiple custom locations or “follow me” mode to bring all weather forecasts, alerts, radar, and more to wherever you are or any locations you frequent
- Active closings and delays for western Massachusetts
- Detailed 7 Day Forecast gives you the most accurate and in-depth weather information for the full week ahead
- Latest weather discussion from local expert meteorologists of the 22News Storm Team