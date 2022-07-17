CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert Monday for heavy rain and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe.

Showers will start to move in during the morning hours but then the rain will become heavy at times during the afternoon and evening and that could cause some areas of street flooding. The heavy rain is possible during the evening commute Monday.



Some strong gusty winds will also be possible in thunderstorms along with some lightning. While it is unlikely, there is also a very low risk of a spin up tornado.

The showers and storms will come to an end Monday night then it will be the heat and humidity that we will have to deal with for the rest of the week.