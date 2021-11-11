Weather Alert: Heavy rain during Friday morning commute

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to some heavy rain for your Friday morning commute.

Have the rain gear ready to go Friday! There will be spotty light to moderate showers in the early morning, with the rain becoming more widespread during the mid-morning. The heaviest of the rain will fall from the late morning into the afternoon. Watch out for water pooling on roads.

A few thunderstorms are possible mid-morning and mid-afternoon on Friday. Some wind gusts over 30mph are possible, too. That could be just enough wind to cause some tree damage and a few power outages. Have an indoor alternative to any outdoor plans on Friday. The good news is that the rain will be done by 5:00 p.m. Friday. Friday evening will be dry.

It’ll be windy, too, with gusts to near 30 mph. Grab a rain coat rather than an umbrella. Highs will reach the low 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Overnight Showers/Drizzle.

Lows: 38-44

Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: Rain & Wind. Chance of Thunderstorms.

Highs: 60-64

Winds: S 10-20mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing

Lows: 32-38

SATURDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. PM Rain & Snow Showers.

Highs: 32-38