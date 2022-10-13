CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert Thursday afternoon and evening for heavy rain and strong winds.
Thursday will begin with temperatures in the 40s and 50s in the morning. It will be a mostly cloudy & windy day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 60s to 70 degrees.
Scattered showers in the early afternoon will evolve to a steady rain late afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain is likely between 8:00 p.m. Thursday through 12:00 a.m. Friday. The rain may result in some street and stream flooding. Winds will gust over 30mph are forecasted for Thursday. Be ready for scattered tree damage and power outages.
The rain will end before sunrise on Friday.
