Weather Alert: High Wind Warning for all of western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A High Wind Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 6 p.m. Sunday until 10 p.m, and from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Monday for Berkshire County.

WHAT : West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

: West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. WHEN : From 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The strongest of the winds between 4 a.m. and noon on Monday.

: From 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The strongest of the winds between 4 a.m. and noon on Monday. IMPACTS: Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.



People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.