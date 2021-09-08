WEATHER ALERT: Isolated thunderstorms across western Massachusetts Wednesday night

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is forecasting isolated thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, scattered showers will arrive in western Massachusetts. An isolated thunderstorm isn’t ruled out in the early afternoon. Thunderstorms will be more likely after 8:00 p.m.

A few strong to severe storms are possible, even into the early hours of Thursday morning. Be ready for lightning, some heavy downpours, and gusty winds Wednesday night and overnight. Lows will be in mid 60s. By Thursday morning, it’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Lingering showers will start to die down as we head into the late afternoon/early evening hours of Thursday.

