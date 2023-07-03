CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Weather Alert has been issued on Monday for the chance of scattered thunderstorms that could be strong to severe during the afternoon and evening.

Monday morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog. We will likely see breaks of the sun for the late morning into the afternoon before scattered hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms develop going into the evening.

There is a chance some of these storms could become strong to severe. The best chance of seeing storms will be along and south of the MassPike. The main timeframe will be 3:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. It will be humid and warm with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

On Monday night, showers and storms early with mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will develop after midnight. Lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

The Fourth of July is looking to start with some morning showers becoming a mix of sun and clouds for the late morning into the afternoon. There is a chance for pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

