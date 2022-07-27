CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for scattered thunderstorms Thursday.
Thursday will be a partly sunny and warm and humid day with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. With the chance for a few more showers on Friday otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Watch 22News Live
Track the Storm Team 7 day forecast live every day on 22News:
Weekdays
|Morning Newscast
|4:30 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
|Mass Appeal Lifestyle Show
|11:00 a.m. – Noon
|Noon Newscast
|Noon – 1:00 p.m.
|Evening Newscast
|5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield
|10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
|Nightly Newscast: 22News
|11:00 p.m. – 11:35 p.m.
Saturday
|Morning Newscast
|6:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.
|Morning Newscast
|9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|Evening Newscast
|6:00 p.m. – 6:35 p.m.
|Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield
|10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
|Nightly Newscast: 22News
|11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Sunday
|Morning Newscast
|7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
|Morning Newscast
|9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
|22News InFocus
|Noon – 1:00 p.m.
|Evening Newscast
|6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield
|10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
|Nightly Newscast: 22News
|11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.