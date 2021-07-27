WEATHER ALERT: Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday night

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for scattered severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening.

After 6 p.m., there are chances for spotty showers and storms. They will continue into late tonight, with a chance for stronger to potentially severe storms with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Live Interactive Radar

Wednesday morning, there may be some lingering light showers and sprinkles, but by the second half of the day we dry out and brighten up. There will still be a bit of a haze in the sky. Highs Wednesday will be cooler in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity will still be a bit sticky.