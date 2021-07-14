Weather Alert: Showers, storms return Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to the risk for strong to severe storms, mainly late this afternoon and evening.

We have a chance for scattered showers early this morning, then mid to late morning just a chance for spotty drizzle. This afternoon, we’ll have partial sun and that’ll warm us up quickly to the low to mid 80s. Late afternoon/early evening a line of showers and storms will track from the west to the east.

With this line of strong to potentially severe storms comes heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Stay weather aware today.

Tonight the showers and storms clear out and we’ll be partly cloudy. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 60s.