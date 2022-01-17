Weather Alert: Snow, sleet, rain for Monday AM commute

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for snow and a wintry mix that will impact Monday morning’s commute.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Berkshire County until 10 p.m. for western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until noon for significant snow and a wintry mix.

From 5-9 a.m. the snow will slowly switch to rain from the south to the north. The rest of the day coverage becomes much more scattered. In the valley, just chances for some spotty light rain or flurries, with scattered snow showers in the Berkshires and western hilltowns.

Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s and we’ll start cooling back down after 11 a.m. Highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s. A noticeable breeze will make it feel 5-10 degrees colder than it really is.

Tonight, there will be scattered snow showers still in the Berkshires, and they could amount to an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow there. The valley will be quiet and breezy with lows in the mid to upper teens.