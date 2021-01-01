Weather Alert: Snow to wintry mix of sleet/freezing rain/rain tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to snow, wintry mix and freezing rain showers which could lead to very slick roads due to light snow/sleet & ice accumulation. Travel will be hazardous through early Saturday morning. Send snowfall measurements to reportit@wwlp.com

Snow may be briefly heavy late this evening, especially in northern Franklin County. A light accumulation of snow/sleet is likely. Overnight, snow will mix with and change to sleet & freezing rain. Be ready for icy & slushy surfaces. Some scattered power outages are possible in the hill towns & Berkshire County. 4-6am Saturday the air will warm to freezing or above in most valley locations. Icing will linger in Franklin County and the hill towns of Hampden, Hampshire & Berkshire County. Ice accumulation will be highest in the western hills, but roads could be slippery everywhere overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Shortly after sunrise Saturday morning, most areas will have made the switch to all rain, but some areas in the western hills will linger onto freezing rain or a wintry mix through 10am. All precipitation will dry up by noon Saturday, with the rest of the day dry and cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Icing forecast. (22News Storm Team)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Overnight Freezing Rain & Rain

Lows: 28-34

Winds: E 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: Early AM Freezing Rain to Plain Rain. Rain Ends by Noon. Partial PM Sun.

Highs: 44-48

Winds: NW 5-15 MPH



SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered Clouds



Lows: 18-24

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Chance Afternoon Light Snow/Snow Showers

Highs: 34-38



A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 10 a.m. Saturday for Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin County, & 11 a.m. Saturday for Berkshire County; for light snow/sleet accumulation along with some icing due to freezing rain.