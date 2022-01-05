Weather Alert: Some icy spots on roads for morning commute

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to the risk for some icy spots on roads Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Boston issued a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Wednesday for spotty freezing rain.

Between 6-8 a.m. Wednesday, spotty freezing rain/drizzle and wintry mix showers will make their way into western Massachusetts. While this won’t be a widespread event, this will lead to some slick spots on roads and walkways. Use caution this morning — temperatures will be below freezing until mid morning.

Most of us will make the switch over to plain rain by late morning or noon at the latest. But in the afternoon and early evening there’s just a chance for isolated light rain/sprinkles or drizzle. There may be pockets of fog. Highs will be mild for this time of year in the low 40s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy early but partly cloudy late with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.