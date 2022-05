CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe storms that could contain strong winds, heavy rain, and small hail.

Saturday looks unsettled with showers and storms for the late morning and afternoon hours. Some storms could be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.

The second half of the weekend looks great with plenty of sun and temperatures around 90 degrees both Sunday and Memorial Day.