SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms that are forecasted for Thursday.

The greatest risk for Thursday’s storms is for damaging wind, as well as frequent lightning. There is also a risk for some hail.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 8:00 p.m. Thursday for heat index values that will make it feel around 100 degrees.

Thursday’s 7 a.m. temperatures will generally be in the 70s with sunshine to start in the morning. By noon, there is a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the Berkshires. The scattered storms will move through the Pioneer Valley during the afternoon. The best chance for storms happens from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will continue to be hot and humid on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s.

THURSDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. Scattered PM Showers & Thunderstorms

Highs: 92-96

Winds: S 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening Showers/Storms. Clearing Overnight.

Lows: 62-68

Storms often bring heavy rain that can lead to flash flooding. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Never attempt to drive through a flooded road, 1 foot of water can float vehicles and 2 feet of rushing water can carry most vehicles including SUVs away.

Never try and drive around a barricade.

Across western Massachusetts, there are some areas that are prone to flooding including valley locations, low-lying areas, and underpasses. Always remember to turn around don’t drown.

The 22News Storm Team Weather Line: 413-377-22WX

Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App

The 22News Storm Team app is customizable and can be set to give you updates specific to where you are or where your home is.

Features: