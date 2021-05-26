Weather Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for a line of thunderstorms Wednesday late afternoon through the evening hours.

This afternoon:

A warm afternoon, with temperatures getting into the upper 80s to low 90s will allow for a few pop-up showers and storms after 1pm. After 3pm a line of thunderstorms from the west will track through the region, continuing into the evening hours. Be ready for damaging winds, heavy downpours, small hail, and lightning within this line of thunderstorms.

Tonight:

After the first line of storms pass through the region, another line of showers and storms is expected to move through, exiting the region by 11pm. Clearing and cooler weather behind all of these showers.