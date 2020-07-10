Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Fay will bring some heavy rain to western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 12 p.m. today until 12 p.m. Saturday.



The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for this afternoon through Saturday for the potential of heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.



Tropical Storm Fay will bring heavy rain and possibly some severe weather this afternoon into Saturday.



Skies will be mostly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms moving in this afternoon.

Rain will become heavier and steadier tonight with 1 to 2 inches of rain likely and some locally higher amounts possible in the Berkshires and hills.



Some street and small stream flooding is possible. Remember if you come across a road covered with water turn around, don’t drown.



The heavy rain will taper off Saturday morning with scattered showers and storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening.