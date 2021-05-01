Weather: April review, May preview

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was a gorgeous start to the month of May.

If there was one word to explain April of 2021, it would be average. The high temperature averaged 61.3 degrees and the low temperature averaged to be 37.9, which are both just a few tenths off from the mean high and low temperatures for April. Even though April started off seemingly dry, by the end of the month, we recorded 3.97” of rainfall, which again, is right around average. Snowfall was the only category we fell short in, recording only a TRACE instead of the average 1.6” of snow.

Looking ahead to the month of May, the average high shoots up to 73 degrees and the average low is 49 degrees. The 6-10 day temperature outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center shows that temperatures are likely to be cooler than normal for the first few days of May. The 6-10 day precipitation outlook, looks to be wetter than normal. Thankfully most precipitation in the month of May falls as rain.