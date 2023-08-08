WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WWLP) – The weather is causing some delays at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday.

There are several canceled flights to the Washington, DC area, and flights to Charlotte, North Carolina are either delayed or canceled.

If you have plans to fly on Tuesday, be sure to check in with your airline before heading to the airport.

All together, FlightAware says that more than 2,600 U.S. flights have been canceled and nearly 7,900 are delayed.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert Tuesday, for scattered showers and downpours with heavy rain and the chance for a few thunderstorms that could be strong to severe.