CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Last week it was hot with temperatures up in the 90s but it has been more comfortable this week with temperatures in the 80s.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 84 degrees and our average low temperature is 62 degrees. Temperatures were in the 90s last week and our heat wave lasted for six days.

It was more seasonable this week but as we take a look at the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook, it’s looking very hot over the middle of the country and hot in the Northeast as well. Temperatures could be back up into the 90s over the next couple of weeks.

We could use some rain, right now most of western Massachusetts continues to be in the moderate drought category. The precipitation outlook is looking very dry over the middle of the country and it looks like over the next 8 to 14 days it stays dry here in the Northeast.

