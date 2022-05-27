CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a heightened risk of brush fires as temperatures are going to reach 90 degrees on Monday.

During Memorial Day weekend, people may be burning fires, lighting their grills, and possibly using smoking devices. It is important to remember the high risk of brush fires.

Sunday and Monday will be hot along with a light breeze that will make it easy for embers blown away from a bonfire or smoking device to catch on the vegetation. This time of year we still have the dead leaves left over from the winter on the ground that can easily ignite if they come in contact with a hot ember.

Just remember to never burn alone and properly use smoking devices.