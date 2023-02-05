CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now in the first week of February and the month can feature a lot of different extremes from arctic outbreaks and snowstorms to warm sunny days.

For a typical February our average high temperature in the Pioneer Valley is 38 degrees and our average low is 19 degrees. February can also be one of our snowiest months with an average of 12.9″.

The month of February has also held some crazy records, two of which happened on the same day but in different years. Our record high temperature in February was 74 degrees on February 21, 2018 and our record lowest temperature for February was -20 degrees on February 21, 2015 and also occurred on February 8, 1967.

In summary, the month of February can be a time of everything.