CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Overall February was a mild and dry month but March can be a month of extremes as well.

The 22News Storm Team has a look at what a usual March looks like across western Massachusetts.

March can be a month of extremes from cold and snow to warm days and thunderstorms. A typical March in western Massachusetts has an average high of 47 degrees with overnight lows around 28 degrees. March can also see a good amount of snow with 8.9″ of snow on average.

Luckily with March comes the first day of spring which is on March 20th at 5:24pm.