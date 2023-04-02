CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – April started off on Saturday with of course April showers. The 22News Storm Team has a look at what a usual April looks like across western Massachusetts.

We are now in the month of April which tends to be one of our wettest months of the year. A typical April in western Massachusetts has an average high of 61 degrees with overnight lows around 37 degrees.

April can also see a good amount of rain with 3.7″ of rain on average. We can also see snow in April with an average of 1.6″ of snow. April can also be the start of severe weather season so stay tuned to the forecast throughout the month.