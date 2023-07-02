CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The month of July is known to be sunny and hot, but can also be the month of extremes here in the Pioneer Valley. The 22News Storm Team takes a look at what a typical July looks like, and some records that could be hard to beat.

We typically see an average high temperature of 85-degrees with an average low temperature of 62-degrees. July can also be one of our wettest months with an average of 4.1 inches of rain.

When it comes to records, the warmest July temperature recorded at Westover Air Base in Chicopee is 101-degrees set on July 20, 1991, while the coldest is 42-degrees set on July 7, 1965.