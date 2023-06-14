CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is Flag Day, a holiday marking the date the second continental congress created the first American Flag.

According to Military.com, the first celebration of the U.S. Flag’s birthday was held back in 1877, which was the 100th anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777. It is believed, however, that the first recognition of the flag’s birthday dates to 1885, when school teacher BJ Cigrand had a group of Wisconsin students observe June 14, the 108th anniversary of the official adoption of The Stars and Stripes as the Flag’s Birthday.

Cigrand, known as the Father of Flag Day, continued to publicly advocate the observance of June 14 as the flag’s birthday, or “Flag Day,” for several years. The efforts of another teacher, George Balch, led to the formal observance of Flag Day on June 14 by the New York State Board of Education a few years later.

Over the next few years, around 36 states and local governments celebrated the annual observance. For over 30 years, Flag Day has remained a state and local celebration.

Back in 1916, the anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777 became a nationally observed event that was proclaimed by President Woodrow Wilson. It was not designated as National Flag Day until August 3, 1949, when an Act of Congress assigned June 14 of each year as National Flag Day.

Flag Day is now celebrated with parades, essay contests, ceremonies, and picnics that are sponsored by veterans groups, schools, and groups like the National Flag Day Foundation, whose goal is to preserve the traditions, history, pride, and respect that are due the nation’s symbol, Old Glory.