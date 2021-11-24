Wednesday morning fire in Holyoke displaces residents of two apartments

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– A fire Wednesday morning in Holyoke has displaced the residents of two apartments of a multi-apartment complex.

The Holyoke Fire Department responded to alarms at 70 Chestnut Street that were generated by the building’s sprinkler system’s water flow around 9:30am Wednesday. Fire crews found a fire in the bathroom of a second floor apartment of the three story apartment building.

The sprinkler system had contained the fire to the bathroom. There was water and smoke damage to the apartment and the apartment below, on the first floor. The occupants of the two apartments have been temporarily displaced, being assisted by family and the building owner.

No injuries were reported. A Holyoke Fire Department Investigator has determined the cause to be accidental.