Weeklong observance of Passover is underway

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Jewish families in western Massachusetts and throughout the world have begun the weeklong observance of Passover.

Monday, dozens of Jewish families received their Seder meals to go that had been prepared by the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow.

The need to practice caution during the pandemic prevented these families from sharing the Seder meal at the Yeshiva Academy with Rabbi Kosofsky and his family.

Passover, which acknowledges the exodus of the Jews from Egyptian bondage more than 3,300 years ago, is a weeklong observance.