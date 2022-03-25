SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield area restaurants forced to close during the height of the pandemic are slowly reopening.

The 40-year-old Le Greque Greek restaurant, a mainstay at the Tower Square Food Court, has reopened after shutting down two years ago. Owner Diane Varypatakis, her husband, and two daughters are back behind the counter confident in the future.

“It’s a very exciting feeling, and I’m very, very happy that we have a chance to be with customers again. It’s a feeling, we have mixed feelings, we lost a lot of people with the COVID and that makes me sad.” Diane, owner of Le Greque

Le Greque reopened at Tower Square Friday morning on the same date that it originally opened forty years ago.