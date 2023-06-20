AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer officially begins at 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 and the public is invited to observe the summer solstice at two events happening at UMass Amherst.

UMass astronomers will be holding a demonstration and discussion at the UMass Sunwheel at 5 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Sunwheel’s standing stones mark the range of positions that the sun and moon rise and set throughout the year. On the date of the June solstice, the sun rises farthest northeast and sets farthest northwest at spots along the horizon marked by tall standing stones. Other stones mark the position of the sun at the equinoxes and winter solstice.

Summer solstice marks the astronomical change of season when the day is longest and the night is shortest in the Northern Hemisphere. The sun reaches its farthest north position relative to the stars at 10:57 am EDT, which marks the astronomical start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

UMass Amherst astronomer Stephen Schneider will discuss the astronomical cause of the solstice. Visitors will hear a presentation on the seasonal positions of Earth, the sun and moon, moon phases, building the Sunwheel and other calendar sites such as Stonehenge, Chankillo and Karnak. If it is clear, a solar telescope will be set up to safely observe the surface of the sun.

The Sunwheel is located south of McGuirk Alumni Stadium, just off Rocky Hill Road (Amity Street). Visitors should be prepared for wet ground and mosquitoes. The events will be canceled in the event of heavy rain. More information can be found at the Sunwheel website.