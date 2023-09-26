SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitors to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield are being advised that the Wesson Building entrance will be closed for road construction and should be prepared for detours and delays.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27 through noon on Thursday, September 28, prep work for paving the entrance roadway will be conducted and the entrance will be closed. The entrance will be open on Friday but will close again on Saturday for paving.

Map provided to 22News from Baystate Medical Center

Patients and visitors to the Wesson Building can enter the Emergency Department (ED) entrance off Springfield Street and stay to the right toward Wesson. There will be parking attendants to direct drivers to either the Wesson parking lot or valet services.