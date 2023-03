WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Brookfield police are looking for the owner of a stolen dirt bike they recovered recently.

The department shared a photo of the dirt bike that is blue and white after they were unsuccessful in finding the owner.

Credit: West Brookfield Police Department

If you are the owner of the dirt bike, you are asked to contact Officer Melendez at 508-867-1405 or email HMelendez@wbrookfield.com with proof of ownership.