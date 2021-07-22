West Side awarded $200-K in community mitigation funds for public safety costs

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has awarded $200,000 in Community Mitigation Funds to West Springfield for public safety services.

The MGC award will offset the costs of additional police, fire and EMS services for 2021. West Springfield has received nearly $1.8-million in community mitigation funds since 2016, which has been used for infrastructure projects and public safety services.

The town applied for funding through the “Specific Impact Grant” category which, according to the MGC website, “may be used only to mitigate operational related impacts that are being experienced or were experienced from the gaming facilities by the January 31, 2021 application date.”

The Community Mitigation Funds issued by the MGC are separate from the annual $375,000 community mitigation payment the town receives from MGM Springfield as part of their surrounding community agreement with the casino.