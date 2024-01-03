WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A classic soft serve ice cream shop is in the process of opening at 751b Union Street in West Springfield.

West Side Creamy Cones will be the latest addition to the vibrant city’s shopping and eating district. The announcement was first made on their Facebook page last month, stating, “be prepared to experience the joy of ice cream when West Side Creamy Cones opens its doors in your neighborhood very soon!”

They’re currently running a soft ice cream truck in western Massachusetts doing private parties. Owner of the business, Mehmet Sarikcioglu tells 22News the idea for a cream shop in the city came after receiving many requests for the soft serve truck to serve areas of West Springfield.

“I think it will be great for the residents because right now there is no soft serve ice cream parlor in West Springfield and residents have to drive a town or two over for the summer treat,” said the owner, Mehmet Sarikcioglu.

The owner explains how him and his wife chose the name, “My wife and I have brainstormed for quite a while and thought the “West Side” part of the name really suits west springfield. We originally wanted West Side Creamery but that name was taken by a different ice cream shop in massachusetts and we wanted to be original,” said Sarikcioglu.

Their soft serve ice cream is made from mostly top-of-the-line locally sourced ingredients. There will be many soft serve flavors made from real fruit purees, including vanilla and chocolate at all times and alternating weekly flavors. It will also offer hard ice cream, slushes, italian ices and a whole lot more!

This has been their goal for a long time since they began operating the ice cream truck business. “We love ice cream as a family and we are hoping to fill the missing void of ice cream in West Springfield,” he expressed. “The planning and brainstorming has been going on for quite a few years and we are really excited and filled with joy to be finally taking steps to accomplish our goal.”

They hope to open this Spring, around the first week of March. “We’re busy scooping up deliciousness, preparing to serve you the most delicious treats that will delight your taste buds.” During this event, you will be treated to a symphony of flavors, from classic favorites to innovative creations that will elevate your ice cream experience!”

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.