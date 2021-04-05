West Springfield Boys and Girls Club launches new scholarship

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Boys and Girls Club is preparing for its 2021 Summer Program with a new scholarship to help bring kids into the program.

The organization’s ‘Summer Scholarship Campaign,’ was created in response to the financial challenges brought on by COVID-19.

Explorers (Ages 5-7) and Trailblazers (Ages 8-13) participate in eight themed weeks of fun and learning! Our goal is to keep members moving, feeling fulfilled and engaged while minimizing summer learning loss. Activities include: STEM Projects, Art, Cooking, Sports, Water Games, Archery, Dance, and so much more! In a traditional year, 165 members attend our Summer Program

West Springfield Boys and Girls Club Summer Program ’21 description

The club has a goal of raising $3,000 to cover the costs of the summer program for families who need it.

If you would like to contribute to the campaign, click here for more information.

