WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Boys & Girls Club announces new Saturday and After School programming, including “Slime Time” Enrichment Club, which teaches the science behind slime, as well as “Winter Warm-up S.T.E.A.M.”

The club offers enrichment programs for grades 1 through 5, a “Club Sports Academy,” where members can learn a new sport every Saturday, and a “Little Kickers” soccer clinic for preschoolers. The registration period for “Slime Time” Enrichment Clubs and the “Club Sports Academy” is still open!

Members and non-members of the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club are invited to participate in a variety of enrichment club sessions throughout the year, offering opportunities for crafting, science experiments, making new friends, and creating lifelong memories.

From January 13th to February 10th, there will be “Slime Time” Saturdays at the Club. Grades 1-2 will meet from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and grades 3-5 will meet from 12:15 PM to 1:15 PM. A slime experiment will be conducted every weekend, where members will be able to explore slime and learn about its science. “Winter Warmup with S.T.E.A.M.” will be held from January 9th to February 9th.

Fausey, Tatham, and Mittineague Elementary Schools will offer enrichment clubs for students in grades 1 through 5. “S.T.E.A.M.,” which stands for “Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics,” will be stressed in each session, to encourage members to think creatively and work together to solve problems.

Assistant Youth Program Director Mackenzie LaRochelle, is most excited about the “Club Sports Academy,” which will begin on Saturday, January 27th, and run through March 2nd. Each week, participants will be introduced to a new sport, beginning with Floor Hockey, followed by Basketball, Soccer, Volleyball, and Ninja Warrior. “I’m excited for the kids to try out sports they might not normally play otherwise,” said LaRochelle. “They’ll be introduced to new things, and might end up discovering one they love.”

In the first and second grades, the “Club Sports Academy” will meet between 10:00 and 10:45 AM, while in the third and fifth grades, it will be held between 11:00 and 11:45 AM. Additionally, Mackenzie will be conducting the “Little Kickers” Soccer Clinic, which will take place each Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., beginning on January 27th. While all spaces in “Little Kickers” are currently filled, registration for “Club Sports Academy” is still open until January 17th.

Aside from Enrichment Clubs and sports programming, West Springfield Boys & Girls Club offers before & after-school programs, summer programs, and vacation week programs for approximately 600 youth annually. Additionally, the Club operates the “Little Futures” Preschool for children ages 2.9 through kindergarten. It is the primary mission of the Club to provide all youth with the support they need to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

The parent portal allows parents to view availability and register for all West Springfield Boys & Girls Club programs.

